‘Touched a lot of hearts:’ Family, friends and strangers say goodbye to Lake Mills fire captain

LAKE MILLS -- A Lake Mills firefighter who was killed on New Year's Eve is being remembered. A visitation was held for 46-year-old Christopher Truman on Saturday, Jan. 5.

People from close by and across the state were at Lake Mills High School to pay their respects to Capt. Truman.

A procession carried Truman's body from the funeral home to the visitation.

People lined the streets in a show of support.

Truman was killed on Dec. 31, when he stopped to help a driver whose car had broken down near Monona. He was struck and killed by another vehicle. Investigators say that drive was drunk.

Saturday, family, friends and strangers came together to remember Truman's life and sacrifice.

Truman's brother says it says a lot about the type of person he was.

"A lot of people here, that means Chris touched a lot of hearts and if you knew him, that was his nature. He was the best person you could have for a friend or a brother. You couldn't ask for a better person," said Rollien Brown, Truman's older brother.

A heartbreaking day for so many who were saying goodbye.

On Sunday, Jan. 6 a second visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School with a memorial service to immediately follow from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.