‘Can’t do it:’ Mother says son, who is deaf, was denied service in Taco Bell drive-thru

KETTERING, Ohio –A mother says her son, who is deaf, was denied service at a Taco Bell restaurant in Ohio.

Video posted by Becky Burch shows 25-year-old Brandon trying to show employees his order on his phone.

“I can’t do it,” an employee told Brandon.

Brandon typically drives straight to the payment window — where he shows employees his order on his phone, because he’s deaf. A worker told him the could not accept orders that way due to company policy. The employee claimed he told Brandon to order inside, but he declined.

“He’s always had to work extra hard, harder than everyone else to prove himself, that he’s smart and that he can do anything, so, you know, and then something as easy as going through a drive-thru to get food, and then they’re like ‘no,’ it was just, he didn’t understand,” said Becky Burch.

“Do you want me to call police? Because we can’t take it and you’re also not allowed to record me,” an employee told Brandon.

“It was like they were mocking me, making fun of me,” said Becky Burch on hers on’s behalf. “And there was even a gentleman in the back, you know, giving peace signs.”

Eventually, police were called, and Brandon said he was confused as to why they were refusing service. When police arrived, they told the clerk Brandon was in the right. They offered to get food for Brandon, but by that point, Brandon just wanted to go home.

Taco Bell officials said employees at that restaurant will be retrained.