Get in touch with your creative side 🎨 at Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe

MILWAUKEE -- After all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's finally time to relax. The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Cafe invites guests to do just that, with painting classes accompanied by delicious drinks. Getting in touch with your creative side while enjoying a sip of wine... is there anything better?

About Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe 

The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe opened its barn doors to visitors on December 1st, 2016.

Sitting on what was once a foreclosed property, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip brings new life to the Garden District and compliment the longtime standing business next door Custom Grown Greenhouse.

Nestled a block north of Layton Avenue on South 6th Street in Milwaukee, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe  provides a much-needed splash of color in a predominately hotel and restaurant populated area and fills a need for creative entertainment, both for locals and tourists alike.

The Farmhouse Studio is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun, educational and encouraging experience for friends, family and colleagues, and also as an outlet for local artists. The Farmhouse Studio is community-first, investing in emerging Milwaukee artists and embracing their unique location: providing jobs, themed classes, and promoting artistic accessibility through bilingual lessons.

We believe that

  • Arts and cultural– experiences create happiness for everyone
  • Creative activities improve problem solving skills and overall well being
  • Artistic events bring people together in ways that enrich our daily lives by encouraging thoughtful discussions and relationships