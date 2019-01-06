Get in touch with your creative side 🎨 at Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's finally time to relax. The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Cafe invites guests to do just that, with painting classes accompanied by delicious drinks. Getting in touch with your creative side while enjoying a sip of wine... is there anything better?

About Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe (website)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe opened its barn doors to visitors on December 1st, 2016.

Sitting on what was once a foreclosed property, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip brings new life to the Garden District and compliment the longtime standing business next door Custom Grown Greenhouse.

Nestled a block north of Layton Avenue on South 6th Street in Milwaukee, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe provides a much-needed splash of color in a predominately hotel and restaurant populated area and fills a need for creative entertainment, both for locals and tourists alike.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Farmhouse Studio is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun, educational and encouraging experience for friends, family and colleagues, and also as an outlet for local artists. The Farmhouse Studio is community-first, investing in emerging Milwaukee artists and embracing their unique location: providing jobs, themed classes, and promoting artistic accessibility through bilingual lessons.

We believe that