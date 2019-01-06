Get in touch with your creative side 🎨 at Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe

MILWAUKEE -- After all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's finally time to relax. The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Cafe invites guests to do just that, with painting classes accompanied by delicious drinks. Getting in touch with your creative side while enjoying a sip of wine... is there anything better?
About Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe (website)
The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe opened its barn doors to visitors on December 1st, 2016.
Sitting on what was once a foreclosed property, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip brings new life to the Garden District and compliment the longtime standing business next door Custom Grown Greenhouse.
Nestled a block north of Layton Avenue on South 6th Street in Milwaukee, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe provides a much-needed splash of color in a predominately hotel and restaurant populated area and fills a need for creative entertainment, both for locals and tourists alike.
The Farmhouse Studio is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun, educational and encouraging experience for friends, family and colleagues, and also as an outlet for local artists. The Farmhouse Studio is community-first, investing in emerging Milwaukee artists and embracing their unique location: providing jobs, themed classes, and promoting artistic accessibility through bilingual lessons.
We believe that
- Arts and cultural– experiences create happiness for everyone
- Creative activities improve problem solving skills and overall well being
- Artistic events bring people together in ways that enrich our daily lives by encouraging thoughtful discussions and relationships