Junior helping lead Sheboygan Lutheran basketball team to hot start

SHEBOYGAN-- Jacob Ogbacevic is a junior at Sheboygan Lutheran High School. He plays on the varsity basketball team. Jacob says he has been playing basketball since kindergarten or first grade. He says the sport is a passion of his dad's and has become one for him also. Jacob transferred to Sheboygan Lutheran after his freshman season. He recently went 19 for 19 from the free throw line in a game, breaking a school record. He says he looks up to Sam Dekker, a Sheboygan Lutheran alum. Jacob hopes to win a state title, just like Sam did.

