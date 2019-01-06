× Kenosha woman arrested for OWI, 2nd offense, with 12-year-old passenger on I-41/94

RACINE COUNTY — A 31-year-old Kenosha woman was arrested for OWI, second offense, with a child in her vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 6.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-41/94 southbound, just south of Highway 20 in Racine County.

Following field sobriety testing, the driver was arrested for OWI.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said she had a 12-year-old passenger. That child was released to family members.

The driver was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and released to a responsible party.