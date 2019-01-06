× Milwaukee Admirals get 3rd straight win with 3-1 victory over Hershey Bears

HERSHEY, Pa. — Goalie Tom McCollum stopped 22 shots to help the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-1 win over the Hershey Bears Sunday, Jan. 6 at the Giant Center.

The Admirals have won three straight games. It’s the Admirals first streak of three wins since the team won four in a row from Nov. 21-30.

McCollum stopped a personal four-game winless skid. He turned aside 10 Bears shots in the third period to preserve the victory.

The win moved Milwaukee in a tie for third place in the Central Division with Grand Rapids. The Admirals and the Griffins each have 44 points in 37 games.

Both teams scored power play goals in the first period. Hershey’s goal came at 15:26 when Nathan Walker deflected a shot by Aaron Ness from the center point. It was Walker’s eighth goal of the season.

Milwaukee tied the game with a power play marker at 18:58. After a battle along the left wing boards, Joe Pendenza tapped the puck to Alex Carrier at the left point. Carrier slid a pass to the top of the right circle where Anthony Richard hammered a one-timer into the goal. Richard’s 13th goal of the season was also his third power play goal of the year.

The Admirals scored a pair of goals just 1:01 apart in the second period to take the lead. The first came at 7:41. Pendenza pushed the puck behind the Bears goal. Jared VanWormer chased it down. As VanWormer fell to his knees, he fed a pass to Zach Magwood at the front of the net. Magwood slapped the puck into the cage for his fourth goal of the season. VanWormer gained his first career American Hockey League point with the assist.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi scored at 8:42 to give the Ads a 3-1 edge. Tinordi’s wrist shot from the left circle went past the glove of the Bears goalie while Tanner Jeannot stood in front of the net to provide a screen. Fred Allard and Emil Pettersson assisted on Tinordi’s fourth goal of the year.

Milwaukee returns home Wed., Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena.