Police investigate homicide: Man arrested, woman found stabbed to death in Delavan

DELAVAN — Police said a woman was found dead in a home in Delavan Sunday morning, Jan. 6 after a call came in from an individual who said he had stabbed his wife.

Police said the suspect was discovered in the driveway of a home near Channel Drive and Mulberry Avenue. He was taken into custody.

The woman was found dead inside the home — with stab wounds.

Police said this incident is being investigated as a homicide.