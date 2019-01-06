Police investigate homicide: Man arrested, woman found stabbed to death in Delavan
DELAVAN — Police said a woman was found dead in a home in Delavan Sunday morning, Jan. 6 after a call came in from an individual who said he had stabbed his wife.
Police said the suspect was discovered in the driveway of a home near Channel Drive and Mulberry Avenue. He was taken into custody.
The woman was found dead inside the home — with stab wounds.
Police said this incident is being investigated as a homicide.
42.583693 -88.646407