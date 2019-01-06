× Police: Man drunkenly drove wrong way down Brown Deer Road at 7 a.m.

BROWN DEER — A man is in custody for driving under the influence after driving the wrong way down Brown Deer Road early morning Sunday, Dec. 6.

According to officials, police spotted the vehicle driving the wrong way near 51st and Brown Deer just before 7 a.m. Officers were able to stop the car near freeway ramps after deploying stop sticks.

The driver was the only person inside the car, and there were no injuries or accidents reported.

.@BrownDeerWIPD day shift takes an impaired, wrong way driver off the road. Thank you for your help @bayside_pd @MilwaukeePolice and River Hills PD #DriveSober or #GetPulledOver pic.twitter.com/krR9UWSCF7 — BDPD Sgt. Hahn (@BDPD_310) January 6, 2019