Police: Missing 1-year-old found buried in backyard; parents arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 1-year-old girl girl was found dead, and police said her parents are responsible.

“This has been an ongoing investigation. We put out a missing persons alert,” said Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik.

Police put out the alert on Wednesday, Jan. 2 for 23-year-old Monique Romero, 26-year-old David Zuber and their 1-year-old, Anastazia Zuber. Police said a relative told police on Dec. 18 that Zuber claimed to have drowned the girl.

“It was reported that she had drowned. Originally, that is what was reported from the family members to another family member. That is when we launched the investigation,” Drobik said.

Two weeks after that report, police found Anastazia Zuber’s body buried in a home’s backyard on the northeast side of Albuquerque — and her parents were arrested.

Romero and Zuber both face several charges, including child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Romero made her first court appearance on Saturday morning, Jan. 5.

“We’re saying that we believe we have enough evidence to charge this mother and father with abuse of a child, resulting in death and it comes down to the two parents who perpetrated this crime, and now we have a long investigation to do,” Drobik said.

The Office of the Medical Investigator has not released the exact cause of death for the 1-year-old. Police said there are more locations to investigate and they are looking at executing more warrants.