Property owner arrested on animal cruelty charges after 160+ German shepherds rescued

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made after more than 160 German shepherds were rescued from a property in Metter, Georgia.

According to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, 167 dogs were discovered at the property on Donnell Road on Jan. 3. Of those, 163 were rescued. Three were humanely euthanized. One escaped from one of the rescue groups.

Officials with the Atlanta Humane Society said the dogs were found living in “extremely neglectful conditions.”

The property owner was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

In an update on Sunday, Jan. 6, Atlanta Humane Society officials said more than 120 of the dogs had been placed with the humane society or with other reputable rescue groups. Officials were on site caring for and helping to place the last 40 dogs.