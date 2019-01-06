× TMZ: Cardi B and Offset on path to getting back together in 2019

LOS ANGELES — Cardi B and Offset are putting the drama of 2018 behind them and turning over a new leaf in the new year … and their friends are confident they’ll be rock solid again soon.

Sources close to the hip-hop couple tell TMZ … they’ve been communicating regularly — including while they were thousands of miles apart over the holidays — and are focusing on fixing their marriage.

We’re told Offset’s vowing to change his ways and be faithful and honest with her, and Cardi’s been receptive … because she misses what they had together.

Cardi’s still not wearing her wedding ring … but not because she’s acting like she’s single. We’re told she’s just not emotionally ready to put it back on quite yet.

We broke the story … the 2 looked like they’d reconciled shortly before Christmas on a fun-filled, jet ski-riding, Puerto Rican vacation — and they admittedly miss each other.

They were apart for New Year’s, though, because she was touring Down Under, and he was with Migos in Miami … but it seems like they’re always on each other’s minds.

