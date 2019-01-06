Visitation, funeral held for Lake Mills Fire Captain Chris Truman, killed by suspected drunk driver

LAKE MILLS — A visitation and memorial service were held Sunday, Jan. 6 for Lake Mills Fire Captain Christopher Truman, killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve near Monona, when he stopped to help a driver in need.

The 46-year-old volunteer firefighter was off-duty when he was struck by a driver investigators say was drunk. He died at the hospital.

Samuel Cremers, the man arrested in this case, was released on signature bond on Thursday. Court documents show he had a blood alcohol content of .079, under the legal limit (.08). According to investigators, he told an officer at the scene that he had two beers. The court commissioner said it was an unusual bail hearing because cases that involve homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle usually include a pretty substantial cash bail. The commissioner said that since there was no formal charge, his hands were tied and that made the bail and conditions requested reasonable.

The documents said in the first crash, on the eastbound side of the Beltline near Monona Drive, a vehicle spun out. Two people in the initial crash were injured. They were both taken to the hospital.

According to our partners at WMTV, the attorneys representing Cremers said that weather conditions were extremely poor at the time of the crash.

He has a bond hearing set for March 7.

As a mark of respect for Captain Truman, Gov. Scott Walker ordered flags to half staff on Sunday. Truman’s body was being guarded 24 hours a day by firefighters, who were taking shifts until Sunday’s service.

Truman was a firefighter for 13 years. The last eight years, he was a captain with the Lake Mills Fire Department. Before that, he worked for the Cambridge Fire Department.

PHOTO GALLERY

Hundreds honored Captain Truman during a visitation on Saturday — lining the streets as Captain Truman’s body was carried from the funeral home to the public visitation.

The Lake Mills Fire Chief said the outpouring of support and help has been unbelievable.