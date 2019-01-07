26-year-old Pewaukee man charged in death of Joanne Curley

PEWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Pewaukee man is now charged in connection with the death of Joanne Curley, 56. The accused is Adrian Thomas.

Police have been investigating the suspicious death at a residence near Meadow Creek and Lexington since Thursday night, Jan. 3 — when Curley’s body was found.

Thomas is charged with the following:

First degree intentional homicide

Hiding a corpse

Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent

Identity theft (3 counts)

Officials indicated in a Facebook post on Monday, Jan. 7 that “further charges may be issued against Thomas in the future.”

Thomas was expected to make his initial appearance in Waukesha County Court Monday afternoon.

Anyone who believes that they may have additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Waukesha County Communications Center at 262-446-5070.