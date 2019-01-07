‘Beer goes with breakfast:’ Check out the menu at Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern. They serve everything from coffee-rubbed, pork-filled breakfast burritos to PBJ French toast. They are open daily for coffee, breakfast, lunch and beer. The restaurant and bar is located in Brewers Hill.

About Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern (website)

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern is owned by Wolfgang and Whitney Schaefer. A breakfast and lunch restaurant currently under construction and opening soon in the Brewer’s Hill Neighborhood of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Schaefers are working to renovate a historic cream city brick building that will not only house the restaurant, but currently houses their home and connected to the future restaurant, their curated lifestyle shop, Orange and Blue Co, open Friday-Sunday.

Once construction is complete, we will announce an opening date. We look forward to welcoming you into the space.