Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek help to ID bank robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected in the robbery of a bank near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Reservoir Ave.

Officials say the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. The suspect apparently entered the bank, displayed a demand note, and obtained money and fled.

The suspect is described as a female, black, in her mid-20s, with a medium build, 150-160 lbs., and 5’7”-5’9” tall. She was last seen wearing thick makeup and dark clothing. The suspect was also seen driving a newer two-door Chevrolet in some dark color.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call MPD at 414-935-7360.