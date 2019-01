MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is entering a new realm of motor sports with its all-electric LiveWire motorcycle.

The motorcycle maker’s website now indicates it will be available to riders starting in August — and will be priced starting at $29,799.

High-performance infused with a new level of technology. ⚡ Check on your motorcycle & get real-time notifications from anywhere in the world with H-D Connect. #LiveWire #CES2019 #HarleyDavidson — Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) January 7, 2019

According to Harley’s website, LiveWire will feature a high voltage battery that has an estimated range of 110 miles. That will obviously vary depending on how the bike is driven, the weather and driving conditions on the road.