Delavan man ordered held on $1M bond after police say he confessed to fatally stabbing his wife

DELAVAN — A Delavan man police said confessed to killing his wife was ordered held on $1 million bond on Monday, Jan. 7 in Walworth County.

Police said 56-year-old Robert Scott was discovered in the driveway of a home near Channel Drive and Mulberry Avenue Sunday morning, Jan. 6 around 10:30 a.m.. He was taken into custody on first degree intentional homicide charges.

“The suspect was cooperative with the police,” said Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark.

The 58-year-old woman, identified by police as Rochelle Scott, was found dead inside the home — with stab wounds.

“It appears that the husband is the person who did this. He is in custody and we believe he is our primary suspect in this,” said Chief Clark.

Friends and neighbors said the couple was well known in the community — always hosting parties and gatherings. They said they never suspected trouble at the home.

“Very friendly, outgoing. They had pool parties all the time at their house. Everybody was always welcome at their house to go swimming,” said Ken Purgatorio, neighbor.

Neighbors said they heard the sirens as police arrived around 11 a.m.

“We probably knew the husband more through the years and never would’ve suspected he could’ve done something like this. I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it,” said Karen Adelman, neighbor.

Purgatorio said he noticed some suspicious activity on Saturday, but didn’t think much of it.

“He kept driving up and down the street, and then this happened,” said Purgatorio.

Scott appeared in court Monday for a bail/bond hearing by video. He’s due back in court Thursday, Jan. 10.