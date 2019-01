× Driver dies after striking parked vehicle near 35th and Townsend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday, Jan. 7 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 11:15 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Milwaukee man struck a parked vehicle and despite life-saving efforts, the man died on scene.

MCMEO responding to a motor vehicle fatality at 35 & Townsend – one adult male. Autopsy scheduled for tomorrow. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 7, 2019

MPD is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.