Former governors, others attend Tony Evers' inauguration in Madison

MADISON — Five former Wisconsin governors, both U.S. senators, members of Congress and others are attending the inauguration ceremony for new Gov. Tony Evers.

The dignitaries are among those who attended the ceremony Monday in the state Capitol rotunda.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin was seated next to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. They were seen talking to one another before the swearing-in ceremony began.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is battling cancer, attended in a wheel chair. Chief Justice Pat Roggensack was to deliver the oath of office.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, numbers state lawmakers, U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore were among other notables at the event.

The former governors are Scott Walker, Jim Doyle, Scott McCallum, Tommy Thompson and Martin Schreiber.