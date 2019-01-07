Looking to lose weight? See how to make this metabolism-boosting soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you resolve to eat healthier this year? You're in luck! Health coach Heather Ferber joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe that will help you eat more vegetables, boost your metabolism, and help with weight loss.

Curried Pea & Carrot Metabolism Boosting Soup

Serves 3

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

½ onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped*

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon curry powder

8 ounce bag frozen peas

½ bunch carrots, chopped

2 cups vegetable broth (or 1 cup broth, 1 cup water)

½ cup red lentils*

1 cup spinach leaves*

sea salt, pepper to taste

chili flakes, avocado, optional *

Directions:

Melt olive oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Once oil is melted add onion and garlic. Saute for about 3 minutes. Add the cumin and curry powder. Heat the spices about 2 minutes to enhance the flavor. Add the peas, carrots, broth and lentils. Stir well and cover. Bring soup to a boil and then lower the flame to a simmer.

Throw in handful of spinach leaves for last five minutes of cooking. Let it cook about 20 minutes until the lentils are softened. Allow soup to sit for at least one hour before serving for best flavor. Season by topping with sea salt, pepper, and red chili flakes. Avocado slices are also delicious on top!

*Garlic, lentils, spinach leaves, chili peppers and avocados are all good metabolism boosting foods. Enjoy your soup with a glass of green tea and you`re set for a meal that will boost your fat burning while including a great mixture of veggies!