Police: Man dies after car he was driving strikes pole at 76th & Appleton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that happened at 76th and Appleton Ave. on Monday morning, Jan. 7.

Officials say around 10 a.m., a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Milwaukee man struck a pole. The man was ejected from the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died on scene.

