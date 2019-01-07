Police: Man dies after car he was driving strikes pole at 76th & Appleton

Lakeshore flood advisory issued for areas of Sheboygan, Ozaukee counties until 2 p.m.
January 7, 2019

Crash at 76th and Appleton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that happened at 76th and Appleton Ave. on Monday morning, Jan. 7.

Officials say around 10 a.m., a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Milwaukee man struck a pole. The man was ejected from the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died on scene.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post when even more information is available.