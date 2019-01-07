Parolee arrested in bowling alley shooting that left 3 dead, 4 wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRANCE, Calif. -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a California bowling alley, officials said Monday.

Three men were killed and four people wounded late Friday at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles. Torrance Police Chief Eve Irvine said the man arrested was identified as Reginald Wallace, 47, of Los Angeles. Irvine said he was identified within 30 hours of the shooting and was arrested in Los Angeles, where he's being held in the Los Angeles County Jail without bail.

Wallace, Irvine said, is on parole after serving a 17-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon. He was released in 2017, she said.

According to CNN affiliates KTLA and KABC, the three people who died at the scene were identified by their family members as Michael Radford, 20, and Robert Meekins and Astin Edwards, both 28.

Police said two injured males were taken to a hospital and two other males sought medical attention on their own.

The gunshots went off just before midnight after a brawl involving first women and then men. Irvine said it's not known whether Wallace knew anyone in the bowling alley, but he was part of the larger group that was already inside the bowling alley, she said. He shot into the crowd with a handgun and is believed to be the sole shooter in the incident, Irvine said.

"We've never had an incident like this in the city of Torrance," Irvine said.

Detectives were to examine surveillance video recorded inside the building, said Torrance police spokesman Sgt. Ronald Harris.

"We're also asking anyone in the public who might have seen anything, or (recorded) any cell phone video or other video, to come forward and help in this investigation," Harris said.

Torrance police officers saw multiple people with gunshot wounds when they arrived and they started lifesaving measures, including CPR and using a defibrillator, police said.

