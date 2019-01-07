Police: Kidnapping of 8-month-old boy ‘was a staged event’ to cover up foul play

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Police in San Antonio are searching for an 8-month-old baby boy, and said Monday, Jan. 7, the baby’s kidnapping was staged, and they believe foul play was involved.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said during a news conference Monday they “believe the whole thing was staged.”

On Saturday, police posted surveillance video showing a female suspect last believed to have been with the baby on Friday night. That video shows a woman approaching a vehicle at a gas station — opening the door and getting inside the vehicle before driving away.

“We’ve identified the woman in the surveillance video who took the car. We can say now without a doubt this was not a car theft. This was not a kidnapping. This was a staged event, as we had said previously,” said Chief McManus.

The police chief said someone dropped that woman off at the gas station, and noted the woman who took the vehicle is a cousin of Christopher Davila, the father of 8-month-old King Jay Davila.

“She’s been arrested and charged with an unrelated offense. She is in our custody right now. We believe the story of the kidnapping was made up to cover up foul play involving King Jay Davila,” said McManus. “We know there’s more people out there that have information on this case — what happened to King Jay. Even if you were not directly involved, if you are withholding information, if you have lied to the police, we will charge you.”

Chief McManus said the baby’s father spoke with the media from jail, noting that he “spent more time speaking with media, answering media questions than he spent with us answering our questions.”

“There’s been criticism of the department. We understand the anguish and pain the mother is going through right now,” said McManus.

McManus said an Amber Alert was not issued in this case because the criteria was not met that would warrant one.

He said they continue to look “everywhere” for the baby, and asked that anyone with any information give them a call.

The FBI is involved in the investigation as well.