Recognize him? West Bend police seek suspect who robbed Chase Bank

WEST BEND — West Bend police need your help identifying a suspect who robbed the Chase Bank on Washington Street on Monday afternoon, Jan. 7.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the bank on Washington near 8th Avenue.

Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money — fleeing with an undetermined amount.

No one was hurt.

Police described the suspect as a man, white, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a fedora-style hat, a brown coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.