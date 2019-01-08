5 children, driver hurt in Wisconsin school bus crash
TOWN OF LEBANON — Authorities say five children and their school bus driver were injured when the bus crashed in east-central Wisconsin.
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the bus was reported in a ditch in the Town of Lebanon just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the bus failed to negotiate a curve and went into the ditch, striking trees and coming to rest on rocks.
An ambulance took the bus driver and five children to ThedaCare Medical Center-New London, where they were treated and released.
44.449726 -88.807089