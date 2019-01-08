Architects hope to modernize Kletzsch Park dam, seek public’s feedback

GLENDALE — A new proposal is aimed at renovating a popular sightseeing and fishing spot in Glendale. The Kletzsch Park dam has been around since the 1930s, and architects hope to modernize it.

Neighbors of the Kletzsch Park dam said the area is best enjoyed on or near the water’s edge.

“Not a day goes by without a number of people being in Kletzsch Park,” Scott Kuesel, president of Friends of Kletzsch Park. “It’s a tranquil spot and it’s attended extremely well by people that are using the park.”

It’s the site’s popularity that may be hurting it.

Milwaukee County Parks and Wisconsin DNR officials want to spend $1.3 million to modernize the dam. It would not only improve the dam’s structural integrity, but also make it easier for fish to move up and down stream.

Some do not see it that way.

“I don’t see any need at all to change the present dam,” Kuesel said. “It’s very picturesque. It’s very stable. It’s going to be there a very long time without any further attention.”

Reports suggest that decades of use by visitors and fishermen have worn down the river’s banks. For the dam to be around for decades more, officials said renovation is necessary, but locals said they hope it does not come at the cost of what makes it great.

An open house will be held from 5:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9 inside Glen Hills Middle School. Anyone who wishes to learn more about the proposal is encouraged to attend.