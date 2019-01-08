× Bicyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by hit-and-run driver

MOUNT PLEASANT — A bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late Monday night, Jan. 7 in Mount Pleasant.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of State Highway 32 and Hansche Road for reports of a man lying in the ditch, unconscious. Officers responded to the area as well as the South Shore Fire Department.

Upon arrival, the man was treated by the South Shore Fire Department and transported with life-threatening injuries to Froedtert Trauma Center in Milwaukee.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the man was struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle southbound on STH 32.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to conduct a Crash Reconstruction of the scene due to the severity of the injuries. It was determined that this incident was a hit-and-run crash.

The bicyclist is an 18-year-old man from Racine. The name is currently being withheld until proper notification can be made to his family.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

If anyone has information please contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department or Crime Stoppers.