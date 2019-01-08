California lawmaker introduces bill that would fine business owners who issue paper receipts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker has introduced a bill to do away with paper receipts.

A staff member wore a large receipt at the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 8 as Rep. Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, introduced AB 161, a paperless receipt bill.

It would require businesses to issue receipts through text or email — or face a fine.

“Most people don’t know that this receipt contains BPA. In fact, I was shocked to hear that. It’s really, commonly, wide held knowledge that BPA is toxic and something that really we shouldn’t be touching, so again, to think that every time I’m getting a receipt, I have to touch a BPA-filled receipt seems to be not only irresponsible but also very dangerous,” said Ting.

The goal of the bill is for paperless receipts to be the default in California by 2022.

Committee hearings are expected to begin in the spring.