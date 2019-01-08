× Captured: Inmate who escaped from Felmers Chaney Correctional Center now in custody

MILWAUKEE — 50-year-old Clarence Saffold, an inmate who escaped from the Felmers Chaney Correctional Center, has been taken into custody. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Jan. 7 near 107th and Brown Deer.

Saffold, 50, has been in and out of the corrections system for more than 27 years. His most recent convictions are tied to a 2010 armed robbery in Milwaukee.

Public records show he has a history — escaping five times between 1993 and 1997. The latest makes six escapes in 25 years.

Saffold is at least the 11th escaped inmate the Department of Corrections has publicized in 2018 throughout the state. Three of them have multiple escapes on their records. Saffold has the most.