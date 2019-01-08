× Crews to use ‘shape charges’ to demolish roof of BMO Harris Bradley Center

MILWAUKEE — Crews will be doing some demolition work at the BMO Harris Bradley Center site on Sunday morning, Jan. 13.

Officials with Veit, the company assigned to handle demolition, indicated to a Common Council committee that “shape charges” will be set inside the building on Sunday. Those charges, once they detonate, will lower the roof and trusses down to a safer level.

Two streets around the Bradley Center will be shut down for this action — as a safety precaution. Officials say vibration monitoring is also taking place in buildings surrounding the Bradley Center.

Demolition officials say 90 percent of the Bradley Center structure is being recycled or reused. The beneficiaries include Habitat for Humanity, ReStore and Milwaukee Public Schools — which salvaged toilet partitions, sinks, drinking fountains and door hardware.