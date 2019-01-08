Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Donut Monster is a new pop-up shop in Milwaukee

Posted 9:26 am, January 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Donut Monster is a new pop-up shop in Milwaukee. Sara and Jackie Woods join FOX6 WakeUp with a taste. Donut Monster pop-ups will be happening at 8 a.m. every Sunday this month at Hawthorne Coffee Roasters on S. Howell Avenue and at the Ozaukee Winter Market on Jan.19.