Hyundai has unveiled a concept for a walking car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The wheels with robotic legs allow users to drive, walk or climb over difficult terrain.

It can climb a 5-foot all and step over a 5-foot gap.

It’s called “Elevate,” and Hyndai hopes it could be used in disaster zones or to help with everyday problems.

