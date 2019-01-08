Ice Castles in Lake Geneva expected to open Saturday, Jan. 12

LAKE GENEVA — After much anticipation, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are expected to open on Saturday, Jan. 12. This, after there was worry it wouldn’t open due to the mild weather we’ve been having in Wisconsin.

Located in the heart of downtown Lake Geneva, Riviera Beach is a favorite gathering spot year-round. The Ice Castles are expected to draw large crowds.

There are only five other Ice Castles currently open. They are located in Utah, Minnesota, Colorado, New Hampshire and Alberta, Canada.

Weekday general admission (ages 12 and up) is $15.95, weekday child admission (ages 4-11) is $10.95.

Weekend general admission (ages 12 and up) is $18.95, weekend child admission (ages 4-11) is $15.95.

Standby tickets are also available.

CLICK HERE to purchase your pre-sale tickets.

Ice Castles Lake Geneva says the early-bird tickets can be redeemed for any day and time.

Ice Castles Lake Geneva Hours of Operation:

Monday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . CLOSED

Wednesday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . noon – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . noon – 8 p.m.

Ice Castles create life-size winter playgrounds entirely by hand. The ice is illuminated inside the castles at night with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music. They feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.