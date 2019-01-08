Laugh It Up Milwaukee returns this weekend! Details on the fundraiser

MILWAUKEE -- Laugh It Up Milwaukee returns this weekend. JCC president and CEO Mark Shapiro and Dawn Barnett of Running Rebels join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the fundraiser.
About Laugh It Up Milwaukee 2019 (website)
Laugh It Up Milwaukee 2019 presents television host and performer Seth Meyers for an evening of laughter, friendship and community. Join the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center — and our signature partner, Running Rebels — at the Pabst Theater on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Together, we will celebrate the power of partnerships coming together to build a healthier Milwaukee.
This benefit event is presented by the JCC, and will support the JCC, Running Rebels, and past Laugh It Up Milwaukee partner organizations.
The JCC is a non-profit, social service agency committed to meeting the ever changing needs of the entire community by offering diversified social, educational, recreational and cultural programs within a Jewish setting.
The Running Rebels Community Organization engages the community, youth, and their families, prevents involvement in gangs, drugs, violence, and the juvenile justice system, intervenes and guides youth by assisting them with making positive choices, and coaches youth through their transition into adulthood.