Milwaukee Admirals to honor fallen MPD officers at game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will honor fallen Milwaukee Police Department Officers Michael Michalski and Charles Irvine Jr and their families.

The Admirals will join in celebrating National Law Enforcement Day at their game on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Panther Arena against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Officers Michalski and Irvine were both killed in the line of duty during 2018 and the Admirals will recognize their sacrifice during a ceremonial puck drop with Officer Michalski’s wife, Susan, and Officer Irvine’s mother, Kristy, immediately prior to the start of the game.

In addition to the ceremonial puck drop the Admirals are offering tickets to the game for Law Enforcement and their families for just $9. They can order the tickets with ID at the Panther Arena Box office or CLICK HERE.

The Admirals would also like to encourage their fans to wear blue in support of National Law Enforcement Day. For more ways to offer support fans should Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) website at https://www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org.