Police: 3 young suspects accused in several business burglaries in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking to track down three suspects wanted for several business burglaries.

According to Milwaukee police, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 three suspects broke into the Metro PCS located near 85th and Brown Deer Road. An hour later, at 1:24 a.m., police say the same group forced entry into the Speedway gas station located on North 76th Street — not far from the first incident.

Police describe the first suspect as in their late teens with short hair. They were last seen wearing red pants, a red, white and blue T-shirt, blue or black puffy jacket with vertical seams, black shoes with a gray T-shirt around their head.

Police describe the second suspect as in their late teens. They were last seen wearing a black hoodie, a red and black backpack, black pants with a red triangle near the pocket and red and white stripe near the right ankle, and black boots.

Police describe the third suspect as in their late teens with a 1-2″ Afro. They were last seen wearing a green jacket with white stripes on the right sleeve, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.