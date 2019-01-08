× Sold out! Tickets no longer available for 2019’s ‘Brewers On Deck’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, Jan. 8 that its Brewers On Deck event has officially sold out.

Brewers On Deck is set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Officials say this marks the first time in the event’s current format that tickets have sold out in advance of the event. Again, tickets – including day of event tickets – are no longer available.

For those who are lucky enough to have tickets, Brewers On Deck will feature a number of activities for the entire family. Autographs and photos from Brewers players, coaches and alumni, interactive games, Q&A sessions and game shows with Brewers players, coaches and broadcasters, vendor booths with baseball memorabilia, the Brewers Community Foundation treasure hunt and live auction, as well as many other activities.

A portion of the proceeds from Brewers On Deck will benefit Brewers Community Foundation.