ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- It's so cold in Alaska even the moose are trying to get indoors.

An employee at the Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, captured the comical moment on camera as a large moose made its way into the facility on Monday, Jan. 7.

The animal took the opportunity to chow down on some plants that were inside the lobby before making a grand exit.

The moose departed without any commotion and no injuries or damages to the building were reported.