‘We Reclaim. We Repurpose. You Reinvent:’ Against The Grain sells custom pieces, restored antiquities

KENOSHA -- Against The Grain Creative Concepts in Kenosha sells custom pieces and restored antiquities. They build everyting from custom butler pantries, entertainment centers, book cases, bars, lockers, and even barn wood headboards using reclaimed wood and historical items. But they also sell salvage materials to re-purpose however a do-it-yourselfer would want to.

About Against The Grain (website)

We love combing the countryside for high-quality antique wood from old buildings, barns, fences and almost anywhere else you can imagine. We do it because we love it. When you combine our passion with skill, you have endless potential for artistic expression! Our location in Kenosha, WI, consists of a storefront, workshop and warehouse. We specialize in: Reclamation

Repurposing

Custom Creations DIYers will discover a vast array of materials like barn wood, beams, flooring, doors, and more. Dreamers can talk to us about how we can custom-craft any idea into something special. We have something for everyone.