Behind the scenes: Inside Troubadour Bakery in Bay View

From scratch-baked goods to artisan breads -- Troubadour Bakery's menu is sure to keep you coming back for more.

About Troubadour Bakery (website)

Troubadour Bakery is a retail and wholesale bakery located in Milwaukee’s bustling Bay View neighborhood. Our experienced team of bakers craft each piece by hand using only real ingredients. We work every day to bring you the freshest products possible.

Since 1999, we've created all the scratch-baked goodies our customers have come to love in Colectivo cafes: pastries, bagels, muffins, cookies, scones, biscotti, and more. In 2014, building on the skills used to bake our lineup of cafe classics, we introduced a thoughtfully developed line of artisan breads.