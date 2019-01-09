Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning playing basketball at Center Court Sports Complex in Waukesha. Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It can be played as singles or doubles.

About Center Court Sports Complex (website)

The Center Court Sports Complex in Waukesha is Wisconsin's premier and original sports facility. Built in 1994, Center Court is a 50,000 square foot facility that can be set up to hold 5 full basketball courts, or 8 full volleyball courts, all on a top-of-the-line suspended wood floor (better for the athlete, better for your body).

As if that wasn't enough Center Court also houses the Courtside Pub & Grill, and Metro Milwaukee's ONLY 4,000 square foot patio which overlook our 9 outdoor sand volleyball courts. Whether you just want to have a good time and hang out with your friends, or if you're looking for the all inclusive sporting experience, Center Court & Courtside houses just what you're looking for.

