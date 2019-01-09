× ESPN: Former Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy will not coach in the NFL in 2019

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy won’t be coaching in the NFL in 2019, according to ESPN’s Rob Demvosky.

According to ESPN, McCarthy, 55, said Wednesday, Jan. 9 he’s chosen to sit out the 2019 season — and he’ll be “locked and loaded and ready to go for next year.”

ESPN reports McCarthy pursued only one job, the New York Jets head coaching position, but sources told ESPN on Wednesday that the Jets were expected to hire Adam Gase to fill that position. McCarthy interviewed with the Jets last weekend but declined the chance to interview with the Browns.

McCarthy told ESPN “my family’s excited” about his decision.

Mike McCarthy to sit out 2019, plans to coach in 2020 Story here: https://t.co/Fn0Xw8NoPE — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 10, 2019

This will benefit Mike McCarthy, and he likely will be a top HC candidate in 2020. https://t.co/Md2i7UyPad — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2019

The Green Bay Packers announced Matt LaFleur as the team’s 15th head coach on Wednesday. McCarthy was fired after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Dec. 2, 20-17.

