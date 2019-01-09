× Gov. Evers joins Kaul in supporting ‘red flag’ disarmament law

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is joining with fellow Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in supporting a law allowing judges to take away firearms from people determined to be a threat to themselves or others.

Kaul voiced his support for a so-called “red flag” law during his inaugural speech Monday. And on Wednesday, Evers told reporters that he would also support such a law if there’s documentation to prove that “someone is incapable of owning and using a firearm.”

Thirteen states have some version of a “red flag” law.

Wispolitics.com reported Monday that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he was “open to the idea” of the “red flag” law in Wisconsin but was concerned about the scope being too broad.