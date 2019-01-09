‘Fits the mold:’ Packers fans optimistic after Coach LaFleur introduced in Green Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fans of the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Jan. 9, many said they're optimistic about the team's future after Green Bay's new head coach was introduced in Titletown.

"He's a quality coach and I'm glad we got him," said Bill Schmid, 105.7 The Fan.

Just after the Packers announced that LaFleur, formerly the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, would be taking the reins in Green Bay, people had a lot to say.

"He played with a really depleted team in Tennessee last year, and had them a game away from the playoffs. A lot better situation than the Packers were in, so in that sense, you got to be optimistic that he's going to be able to get it done for them," said Schmid.

When the hosts of 105.7 The Fan opened up the lines, fans of the green and gold started a conversation about the team that won't stop until the 2019 season begins.

"We know that he's a young dude. Fits the mold that everybody wants -- young, sharp, good looking," said Schmid.

While the attitude of fans seemed positive for the most part, there were some questions and concerns.

"I just want someone that's proven," said a fan. "I wanted Nick Saban. I wanted Josh McDaniels. I wanted someone who has rings and is in the history books."

"We don't go through this all the time like the Bears do. We're an organization where they've done a great job of picking the right coaches -- and able to win and sustain success," said Gary Ellerson, former Packers player, host.

With a new head coach, fans said they're eager to get back on the winning side of the game, hopeful Coach LaFleur will lead the Packers to victory.

Another concern raised by fans Wednesday is how the coach will build a strong relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Fans called it a bond that will make or break the team.