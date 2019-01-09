× Gov. Evers to ask AG Kaul to ‘change our stance’ in federal lawsuit seeking repeal of ACA

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers says he will be sending a letter to Attorney General Josh Kaul this week calling for Wisconsin to “change our stance” in a multi-state lawsuit seeking repeal of the federal health care law.

Evers campaigned on withdrawing from the lawsuit, but after he won the lame-duck Republican Legislature changed the law to require legislative approval to withdraw from the lawsuit.

Evers wouldn’t say at a news conference Wednesday that his letter would be in accordance with the law.

“We are going to issue that letter directly to the attorney general and we believe it will be in such a format that he will be able to move forward,” he said.

Kaul said in a statement that “We will review the request and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.”