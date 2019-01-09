Ira Robins, private investigator who worked on Bembenek case, dead at 77

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms that Ira Robins has died — he was 77 years old.

Robins was well known in part because of investigative work he did in defense of Lawrencia Bembenek in the 1990s. Bembenek, a former Playboy Club waitress, escape from Taycheedah Correctional Institution in 1990. That escape inspired the phrase, “Run Bambi Run.”

Records from the medical examiner’s office indicate Robins died late on Tuesday, Jan. 8. He had a cardiac history. Officials say his death appeared natural.