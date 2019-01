Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year the tech world converges in Las Vegas for a week filled with the latest innovations. Here's a look at everything from foldable phones to wall-sized TV's.

Here's a look at some of the fun gadgets we saw so far at CES 2019. Want to check out some more? Be sure to follow me on Instagram!

Mentioned:

Foldable Tablet from Royole FlexPai

LG Rollable TV

Google Assistant Amusement Park Ride

Sphero Specdrums

$15,000 Japanese Massage Chair

Samsung Wall TV and Bot Care

Foldimate Laundry Folding Robot