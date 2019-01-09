× Man arrested after baby overdoses on heroin and Xanax

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida man was arrested for child neglect after an 11-month-old child ingested his heroin and Xanax pills on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to Bethesda Hospital East on Tuesday regarding an infant who had ingested drugs.

The child’s mother said that she and 33-year-old Christopher Hartley were both drug addicts and were both in recovery for several years.

She says approximately 6 months ago Hartley relapsed and has been using various drugs.

On Tuesday, Hartley informed the mother that the child found his Xanax and heroin pills and ingested them.

Hartley made an attempt to get the child to vomit the pills back up.

The child’s mother says he was lethargic and his breathing was slowed when she called 911.

Hartley told deputies that he had heroin pills and a half of a Xanax pill wrapped inside tissue paper.

He saw the child eating the tissue paper and found pills inside the child’s mouth.

Hartley says he put his fingers inside the child’s mouth and removed 4 heroin pills.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Hartley’s relationship to the child is redacted from the arrest report.