MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers released Wednesday, Jan. 9 the complete 2019 regular-season schedule, including home and road times.

Your complete 2019 schedule, including road times is here. šŸ“ https://t.co/O5rPEpo9JQ pic.twitter.com/rTAxO5xoEx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 9, 2019

The team opens up with a four-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals before their first road trip of season, a three-game set against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Next season, the Brewers will take on their division rival Chicago Cubs a total of 19 times, including three weekend series at Miller Park from April 5-7, July 26-28 and September 5-8.