× Mom, boyfriend arrested after 6-year-old, missing for months, found in attic crawl space

BOURBON, Mo. — A 6-year-old boy missing from Bourbon, Missouri since August 2018 has been found safe. His mother and her boyfriend were arrested in connection with his disappearance.

Braedence Jones had been missing since Aug. 3, prompting an “Endangered Person Advisory.”

On Jan. 8, the advisory was canceled after Jones was found safe in an attic in Laclede County, Missouri.

According to officials, a search warrant was obtained for a home on Highway N after a task force and other agencies spent months hoping for a lead that would assist them in finding the missing boy, who was spotted in the City of Stoutland and Laclede County.

When the search warrant was executed, Jones was found with his mother, Aubrey Ferguson, in an attic crawl space that had been nailed shut and concealed. Camden County sheriff’s officials said Ferguson and her boyfriend were arrested and accused of holding the boy in the crawl space.

Sheriff’s officials said Jones was in the attic crawl space that had a board nailed over the entrance, with furniture stacked up in front of it.

Ferguson was being held on a warrant for child abduction.

In late November, police said they had two suspects connected to Jones’ disappearance. At that time, they said 41-year-old Woodrow Ziegler and 30-year-old Aubrey Ferguson were being sought by officers.

According to officials, Jones was reported missing after his mother didn’t return him to his father, who has custody.

After Jones was found, it was reported that his mother was in police custody.

In November, police also were searching for two vehicles possibly connected to Jones’ disappearance: A red 2005 Honda Civic with Missouri license plate DR1-T8R and a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Missouri plates that either read SR5-K7T or TA1-H6X.

Police confirmed Jones was back with his biological father, who has full custody of the child.